Fiji signs status of forces agreement with Australia

Australia Minister for Defence, Richard Marles (left), Fiji Minister of Defence Inia Seruiratu at the RFMF Blackrock Camp in Nadi today.

Australia and Fiji have signed the Status of Forces Agreement at the RFMF Blackrock camp in Nadi today.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles and Fiji’s Minister of Defence, National Security, and Policing Inia Seruiratu had a bilateral meeting today prior to the signing of the agreement.

Marles says partnerships like these are vital as we live in a very challenging strategic time.

On the Fiji-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister says Australia and Fiji’s defence relationship is enduring and strong – highlighted by the success of joint exercises, co-deployments, and shared infrastructure projects like the Blackrock Camp.

Seruiratu says the vuvale partnership has been fruitful for the two countries.

“Perhaps a significant reminder and demonstration of our close and strong partnership that has underpinned our vuvale partnership. Our vuvale partnership has strengthened our continuing strong relations in the area of defence and security.”

Meanwhile, Marles is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and other government dignitaries.