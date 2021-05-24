Fiji signs $1.7m agreement with Australian government

Fiji and Australia have signed a $1.7 million deal for the Fijian Immigration Department’s Information Communication and Technological Infrastructure.

It’s part of the Border Security Assistance Package initiative established under the Fiji, Australia “Vuvale” Partnership.

The initiative supports the modernization of the Fijian Border Security arrangements, through a combination of human and technological development.

Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office, Yogesh Karan says the funding supports their commitment to an inclusive, safe, and prosperous Fiji.

“The border management and digitization of all our records are absolutely important. My objective is to ensure that all our services offered at the Fiji immigration are online, similar to the successful e-passport project that we had started.”

Karan adds Fijian Immigration will work with the Australian Team to ensure the plans are achieved within the set timeframe.

Australia Department of Home Affairs Regional Director Pacific, Andrew Rice says the agreement plays a key role in enhancing Fiji’s border security arrangements.

He said this funding agreement will provide a modern and digital border management environment for Fiji.