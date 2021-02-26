Rehabilitation begins on Walu Bay slipway

Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited has started its multi-million dollar rehabilitation of the slipway in Walu Bay, Suva.

Fiji Ports Chief Executive, Vajira Piyasena, says this will cost $1.2million.

Piyasena says with fewer ships coming in for re-fitting, this is an opportune time to facelift the slipway.

“It’s a major rehabilitation programme that is much needed. It has been overdue for some time so we have already appointed the consultant for that and we are preparing all the designs for the rehabilitation and that is happening. The ongoing project is around a $1.2million rehabilitation sort of programme but for the major extended rehabilitation programme, the cost might even run into $3million to $4million. ”

Piyasena says the work includes the fabrication of the cradles and other rehabilitation work will be done by the staff.

With no regional vessels coming in for refits due to the pandemic restrictions, the Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries are refitting local vessels, barges and tug boats including Fiji Navy vessels.