Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Ltd suffer significant losses

Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Ltd has faced significant losses as borders continue to remain closed.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says unlike cargo vessels where crew remain on board, regional ships which come for repairs need all crew to disembark.

Piyasena says they have noted a drop in the number of vessel repairs and the border closure has contributed to this.

“Cargo vessels the trading can go on, the crew can remain on board. The problem with the Fiji Ships is that it’s a repair yard so when these vessels are slipped, it’s obviously the crew has to disembark because there are no washroom facility and kitchen facility, so the regional vessels are not coming and this is a significant loss for us.”

Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries is only working on re-fitting local vessels and diversifying in an effort to keep its workers.

It is also in talks with embassies of regional countries on how their vessels can come in for refitting and repairs.