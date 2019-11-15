Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Ltd reaches out to assist

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited has reached out to help the maritime sector of the Marshall Islands and generate income for the company.

Eighty percent of the transport sector in the Marshalls is un-operational due to COVID-19 and Operations Manager Lopeti Radravu says the initiative will benefit both parties.

Radravu says they have met with the Marshall Islands’ Ambassador to Fiji as part of the Blue Economy Recovery strategy.

“When we met them , we highlight to them the way we can be able to help their nation in terms of transportation for the ship repair, in fact he highlighted to us that at the moment 80 percent of their transportation is down which means only 20 percent is operational so what we have done now, we try to liaise with the vessels owners so that we can be able to find a way they can be able to come over to Fiji because Fiji is the main port of Ship repair and ship refit for the Marshall Islands.”

Radravu says they are also in talks with other embassies of regional countries that are COVID-19 free on how they can be part of the Bula Bubble.

They will be having a meeting with the Vanuatu Ambassador to Fiji on Friday and are yet to receive confirmation from the Kiribati and Tuvalu Ambassadors.

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited currently has booking to repair and refit local vessels.