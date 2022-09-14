Fiji set to make history as part of IWA’s governing members

[Source: WAF]

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Water Authority of Fiji and the International Water Association has set Fiji up for a significant achievement.

Fiji is set to make history as the first small island country in the South Pacific to join IWA as one of its governing members.

Fiji will join 140 other countries, as a governing member country, with a say in setting IWA strategic opportunities to help strengthen the ability to tackle water issues at home.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan, who also holds a position at IWA’s Strategic Council says the signing of the MOU provides an exciting opportunity for growth in the water sector.

Dr Chanan says it will improve capacity building for WAF, as well as water professionals and academics working on water issues across Fiji.

He adds that as per the MOU, WAF staff and other water professionals in Fiji will be able to join as members of IWA, with all the benefits membership entails.

The IWA is the largest international network of water professionals working towards a water-wise world, with members situated in 140 countries worldwide.



[Source: WAF]