Fiji secures funding to boost readiness for natural disasters
February 22, 2020 10:00 am
Fiji has secured new funding to improve its preparedness for natural disasters after signing a loan agreement with Japan.
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum signed a standby loan agreement worth more $98m with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Sayed-Khaiyum says the loan is a facility Fiji could tap following damage assessments in the aftermath of a natural disaster.
He adds that this new agreement is testament to the Japanese Government’s endorsement of Fiji’s prudent financial management.
He says this funding is contingent upon the impressive macro-economic and public finance management of the Fijian Government.
The resident representative of the JICA Yukari Ono said the availability of this facility will help place Fiji in a stronger state of readiness for natural disasters.