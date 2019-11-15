Fiji secures funding to boost readiness for natural disasters

Fiji has secured new funding to improve its preparedness for natural disasters after signing a loan agreement with Japan.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum signed a standby loan agreement worth more $98m with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the loan is a facility Fiji could tap following damage assessments in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

He adds that this new agreement is testament to the Japanese Government’s endorsement of Fiji’s prudent financial management.

He says this funding is contingent upon the impressive macro-economic and public finance management of the Fijian Government.

The resident representative of the JICA Yukari Ono said the availability of this facility will help place Fiji in a stronger state of readiness for natural disasters.