Fiji says commitments not bold enough

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while Fiji welcomes news commitments made during the first week of COP 26, it is not bold enough.

Speaking at an event attended by former US President Barack Obama, Bainimarama says he does not feel any excitement from the outcomes.

He says the commitments are inadequate.

Article continues after advertisement

“Several major players are missing in action and others have shown up with insufficient commitments that have succeeded only in erecting speed bumps on the road that leads to the wrong side of 1.5 degrees of warming.”

Developed nations were again in the spotlight as Bainimarama saying they are failing smaller nations.

He says despite nations such as the US falling short of paying its fair

share of climate finance, smaller nations cannot wait any longer.

“There’s no delaying the need to build resilience across Fiji’s over 110 populated islands –– 13 cyclones have struck Fiji since we ratified the Paris Agreement. And though our carbon emissions are negligible, we ar embracing the opportunity of net-zero and the good green jobs and energy independence it can create. But money matters, plain and simple. These changes require upfront investments we cannot always mount alone.”

The PM adds that Pacific nations have collectively agreed to a declaration to preserve the sovereignty of our waters even if land masses are lost entirely.