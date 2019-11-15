FRU to have new chair

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that current Chair Commander Francis Kean will rotate out from the Fiji Rugby Board as per the Fiji Rugby Constitution.

Commander Kean was the appointee of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to the Fiji Rugby Board.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor confirmed that Conway Beg is the new appointee by PM

O’Conner says Commander Kean has served 5 years as Board Chair and spearheaded the major transformation we all now witness in the strategic direction, operations, and management of Fiji Rugby.

O’Connor stated that without the dynamic, visionary and frank leadership style of Commander Kean, Fiji Rugby would still be stuck in the swamp of mediocrity witnessed for years prior to joining the Union in 2015.

He adds the changes we all witness today at Fiji Rugby is a testament to Commander Kean’s passion, commitment and love for Fiji Rugby.

“A first-ever Strategic Plan for Fiji Rugby, a new Constitution, World Rugby 7s bid, Super Rugby bid, a World Rugby Council Seat, alignment of all rugby in Fiji from primary to provincial, a provincial competition for Women’s Rugby, 4 consecutive years of unqualified annual financial reports, 4 consecutive years of surplus, an increased 300% financial portfolio from $8M to $24M in 5 years and above all uniting the Fiji Rugby Council are just some of the hallmarks of Commander Kean’s tenure as Chairman of the Board.”

The CEO says Fiji is on the verge of joining the Six Nations Rugby Competition and have Super Rugby New Zealand and Australia knocking on our doors.

He adds this is a testament to Commander Keans’s leadership ability over the last 5 years, operating smartly and tactfully when required plus using the leverage of being a Council Member for the benefit to Fiji Rugby.

O’Connor testified, he will dearly miss the commitment and enthusiasm of working closely with Commander Kean.

Commander Kean prior to joining Fiji Rugby was Chairman and President of Suva Rugby Union over a 5-year period.

He was instrumental in resurrecting Suva Rugby from the financial mess of the failed SRU led International 7s tournament in 2009.