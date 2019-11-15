Fiji rich in religious and cultural diversity

The uniqueness of Fiji and its people is widely recognized during religious and cultural festivals that is celebrated.

Diwali is no exception as every year Fijians of different races band together to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Acting India High Commissioner to Fiji, Sukanta Charan Sahoo has applauded the Fijian government for encouraging diversity and unity among all Fijians irrespective of race and religion.

Sahoo says Fiji’s exclusivity in tradition must continue.

“People are very cordial they celebrate each other’s festival and they complement each other and I think its best example of India reflected in Fiji”

The High Commissioner has reminded Fijians on the importance of being safe this Diwali, and to not forget the true meaning of the festival of lights.

Meanwhile, Diwali is a 5 day long festival and today is the 2nd day which is Chhoti Diwali.

This is a celebration that fosters family ties and moments surrounded by friends and loved ones.