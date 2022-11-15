Fiji Rice setting up a new rice mill in the West

[File Photo]

Fiji Rice Limited will soon set up a rice mill in the Western Division to cater to its rice farmers in the region.

Board Chair Raj Sharma says they have been given the mill by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Sharma says they are just trying to finalize the environmental assessment of the mill before they sign an MOU on how to use the mill.

“We see there is a number of increasing farmers in Ba and Rakiraki, so that becomes a good thing for them. We will be processing there, packing there, and putting it to the market. It also gives an opportunity to export from there.”

The new mill will be located near Ba, close to rice farmers in the region.

Fiji Rice Limited has only one rice mill in Dreketi, Macuata.