Fiji Rice now HACCP certified

Fiji Rice Limited has attained hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) certification for its Dreketi Rice Mill.

Fiji Rice General Manager Ashrit Pratap says HACCP certification means the company meets the quality standards required for selling rice.

Pratap says this is good news not only for them but for their customers as they are producing rice at a quality level.

He adds the certification also means they could be looking at exports in the future.

The certification was attained two weeks ago.