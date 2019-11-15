Fiji Rice Limited records massive production

The Fiji Rice Limited ended its financial year on a high following the record production of 1,322 tonnes of rice paddy intake.

Chair Raj Sharma says this has been the highest in the last seven years which represents around 13% of local production if local production estimate is around 10000 tonnes.

These results were achieved with the Governments focus on agriculture in particular areas of Vanua Levu and part of the Western division.

Fiji Rice has been at the forefront of not only milling but produced 221 tonnes of its own rice worth over $160,000.

This has been either with joint ventures or own lease farming projects in Dreketi, Vunivutu, Bua, Qawaira, Tabia and Navidamu.

General Manager Ashrit Pratap says the mill at the peak time had been operating 7 days and until 10pm to cater for the supply of paddy to the mill.

He said there is a huge potential for the farmers and the Ministry of Agriculture has also assisted farmers with seeds and implements.

He adds the profitability trend of the company has also improved with assistance from the government.

The company has also paid the farmers from its own coffers to maintain viability.

Plans are in place on ways to look at par boil rice and rice flour.