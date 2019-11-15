Home

News

Fiji Rice Limited plans to set up mill in Viti Levu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 4, 2020 12:25 pm
The Fiji Rice Limited has plans in place to set up a rice mill in Viti Levu.

The Fiji Rice Limited has plans in place to set up a rice mill in Viti Levu.

Chair Raj Sharma highlighted this as all the rice in Viti Levu is transported to Dreketi in Vanua Levu for milling before it is packed.

Sharma says close to 100 tonnes is produced in Viti Levu annually.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the help of the government we have four tractors and also we got our own tractor we got the harvester, all those machines that we have we are looking at being self-sufficient in the growing of the rice.”

Sharma says they are also working to produce brown rice due to the increasing demand locally.

Fiji Rice Limited is also working on getting more rice farmers in the Western and the Central Division.

