Fiji Rice Limited explores farms in Viti Levu

Fiji Rice Limited is carrying out feasibility studies around Viti Levu for potential rice cultivation.

The company recorded its highest production in seven years and General Manager Ashrit Pratap says now is the time to expand the industry.

“We are identifying areas like Nausori, Tailevu, Rakiraki they are coming up in rice and not forgetting the other came built areas, so if the production level is going on we also planning to set up the mill on the other side as well, rice is in demand, local rice is in demand so basically we want to move forward with that.”

Pratap says the demand for rice is growing and farmers in the North have reaped the benefits of their hard work.

He also says a new rice mill can be expected for Viti Levu.