Fiji Rice contracts farmers

[File Photo]

Fiji Rice Limited has so far contracted over 400 farmers with the aim of bringing in more.

Speaking during submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs yesterday, FRL Chair Raj Sharma says currently they are at 17% self-sufficient with the aim of increasing it to 70% in the next few years.

“So what we can assure the chair and members is this rice industry is revitalizing from our mill side we are transforming it in all the terms of the mechanizations that is happening and also through the Ministry of Agriculture we are looking to form a framework where there will be contracted farmers. ”

Raj says Vanua Levu has been the major contributor of local rice.

He says FRL is expanding to Rakiraki, Ba and Nadi in order to rope in more rice farmers.

Raj says this includes some sugarcane farmers who are interested in venturing into rice planting.