 Fiji Rice awaits final damage assessment

Fiji Rice Limited is now awaiting final reports on damage sustained by the mill during Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

General Manager Ashrit Pratap says based on initial assessment, the mill has sustained around $200,000 worth of damage.

Pratap says the roofing, staff quarters, silo and elevators have been damaged due to the category five cyclone.

“Since the silo is down we have to manually feed the rice paddy’s to the mill but the milling is going on at a slow pace and we are not able to receive paddy’s from the farmers so we trying to fix asap so that the farmers can start selling their rice to us.”

He adds more than 200 farmers in Dreketi and Bua have been affected as the rice fields were under water when the irrigation pond overflowed.

These farmers have even lost their homes.

“Some of the farmers were yet to harvest their paddy’s. We still counting on the numbers on how much damage was done to the farms but rice is a shot term crop so I am urging the farmers to replant as this is the planting season, so they can recover it in four months time.”

Pratap says their stock was exposed to the rain when the silo blew up.