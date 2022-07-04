Fiji Rice aims to expand reach

Fiji Rice Limited is aiming to reach corner stores and village canteens with its products as there is a strategic focus on becoming 60 percent self-sufficient within five years.

Fiji is currently producing only 20 percent of the national consumption level and spends around $50m annually to import rice.

However, Company General Manager, Ashrit Pratap says in the past nine years, the trend has been gradually going up as more Fijians are turning to rice farming.

“We have basically crossed by 200 tonnes when compared to last year’s figures, and we still counting. There are a lot of paddies still with the farmers that are yet to come to the field. So looking at the trend, the focus, and all the government subsidies – we are quite sure we will achieve that figure in five years’ time.”

Pratap says their brown rice is slowly gaining demand in the local market.

In 2013 Fiji Rice was only supplying in Vanua Levu, but with the increase in production their presence expanded to Viti Levu, but the company is not stopping here.

“Interestingly people are changing. There is a lot of focus on NCD’s and health professionals are pushing for brown rice. At the moment we are trying to reach out to all corner supermarkets because we are only based in cities and towns. So our idea is to reach all those village stores and shops so that we can reach every corner of Fiji.”

Apart from a number of subsidies from the government, the rice farmers are offered lucrative prices for their paddies.

Rice farmers are paid $800 per tonne for grade one paddies, $750 for grade two and $700 for grade three paddies.