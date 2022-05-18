Fiji requires appropriate skills: Koya

Commerce and Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya. [File Photo]

Fiji needs the appropriate skills to capitalize on the opportunities created through new and emerging sectors.

Commerce and Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya says the Skilled Professional Evaluation Committee plays an important role in making the transition to a new and modernized economy.

Koya says they will be enhancing the SPEC platform for specialized skills to enter Fiji for a short period of time

Article continues after advertisement

He adds with the skills gap analysis, the work will be targeted and focused on ensuring that the critical sectors have the required skills.

“The Consultations with the public and private sector entities revealed that Fiji’s skills gap is a repercussion of persistent mismatch between demand and supply in the Fijian labour market and the years of mass brain drain.”

Koya adds that in light of the pandemic, SPEC’s function has become more critical than ever before.

He says skills are needed in furthering Fiji into a modern, skills-based economy to build the nation back stronger.