Association hopes for extended repayment holiday

Rental Car companies are hoping to get additional repayment holiday on their car loans once the three months period is over.

Fiji Rental Cars Association Vice President Shalit Kumar says the impact of the COVID-19 on the industry has resulted in lesser cars being hired from rental car companies.

He adds they are anticipating the situation will take months or even longer before things return to normal.

The Vice President says a lot of their cars are parked and they are facing a lot of challenges in terms of business operation.

Kumar also reiterated the need for businesses to continue to practice good hygiene to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.