Fiji remains safe destination: Koya

Fiji remains a competitive and safe holiday destination for international visitors says Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya.

Koya says the Australian Bureau of Statistics recently published data confirming Australians took more than 8,000 short-term trips in December 2021 to Fiji, which was the highest of any destination in that month.

He says February and March are traditional off-peak months and the number of tourists generally will be low.

However, Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airways, and local properties are putting out attractive deals to continue to attract tourists to our shores.

Koya confirms bookings from April onwards look strong.

He says the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce, continues to regularly assess and include countries that meet their criteria as a Travel Partners.

There are 67 Travel Partner countries including all major tourism source markets.