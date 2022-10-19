Fiji relies on imports for domestic consumption

Suva Ports. [File]

Fiji relies heavily on imported goods for domestic consumption and energy source, especially in the food sector.

While speaking during the Agriculture Food Fair in Koronivia, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is the sole reason Fiji is not spared from the shocks that drives inflation.

Dr Reddy says it’s about time we develop our locally grown products for local use to help reduce import bills.

Article continues after advertisement

“Including 100 percent of wheat, 75 percent of rice, and 100 percent of potatoes cooking oil including petroleum products required for domestic consumption. We are importing inflation because we are dependent heavily on imported goods and produce. So if we want to protect our country from external factors driving inflation, we have to look within.”



Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy says the Agriculture Ministry is working on moving more towards organic to help reduce import bills and at the same time address health issues.



Imported fruits.

The Agriculture Ministry is working on providing initiatives to farmers to help in the slow transition to organic at the same time ensure maximum yield to help the sector achieve its aim.