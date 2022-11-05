Fiji Red Cross welcomes new Director General

Fiji Red Cross Society has appointed Ragigia Dawai as its new Director General.

Dawai has decades of experience in marketing, communications, and brand management.

Dawai has led the ground operational management of crisis and social work for Digicel Tonga in 2018 in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Gita and more recently, in post-recovery following the tsunami and Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai Volcanic eruption in January.

In this role, Ragigia was instrumental for direct liaison with the Tongan Government, various stakeholders, businesses, consumers, and the community at large, helping to restore Digicel’s connectivity to the rest of the world as well as organizing humanitarian aid distribution to affected households and businesses across the Kingdom.

Dawai returned to Fiji in April, having spent six years in Tonga.

Earlier this year, Dawai was awarded the International Woman of the Year for Digicel Pacific, in recognition of her leading role in the development and mentoring of women across the Tonga business as well as her leadership in driving several charitable projects by Digicel, in the Kingdom.

Fiji Red Cross President, Sala Toganivalu-Lesuma says they are strengthening the organisation to meet the changing needs of communities and the environment we live in.

Toganivalu-Lesuma says they have launched their five-year Strategic Plan and delivering to that, requires a strong, yet an empathetic leader.

Dawai will take up office from the November 14th.

She is the Fiji Red Cross’s eighth Director General, and the fourth woman to lead the 800-person-strong humanitarian organisation in its 52-year history.