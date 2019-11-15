Home

Fiji Red Cross discovers need for clean drinking water

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 7, 2020 12:35 pm
The Fiji Red Cross Society is currently touring the outer islands with the National Disaster Management Office staff. [Source: Fiji Red Cross Society]

The Fiji Red Cross Society after its assessment discovered the need for clean drinking water for areas affected during Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Society is currently touring the outer islands with the National Disaster Management Office staff.

Director General Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says steps are being taken to ensure villagers have access to clean drinking water.

“There’s a lot of damages out there and this we’ve gathered together from the initial assessment and we’d like to focus on position of water both clean drinking water and water that will be available at the community level, because it also addresses the COVID-19 requirements”

The Fiji Red Cross has contacted over 65 communities during its TC Harold assessment and the COVID-19 response efforts.










