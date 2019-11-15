Home

Fiji Red Cross continue relief efforts

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 7, 2020 7:25 am
The Fiji Red Cross Society has so far helped around 40,000 Fijians after Tropical Cyclone Harold. [Source: Facebook]

The Fiji Red Cross Society has so far helped around 40,000 Fijians after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Red Cross has distributed about 10,000 relief items throughout Fiji and are currently carrying out assessments in the outer islands.

Meanwhile, Nestle Fiji has donated $75,000 to the Red Cross help support those affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nestle Fiji general manager Jason Jezewski says the donation is intended to help communities with first aid, emergency response and pandemic control by Red Cross.







