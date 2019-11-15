Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Fiji Recovery Rebate Package to create local tourism activity

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2020 12:45 pm
The provision of $60m Fiji Recovery Rebate Package is not only aimed at attracting overseas tourist but to create more local tourism activity. [File Photo]

The provision of $60m Fiji Recovery Rebate Package is not only aimed at attracting overseas tourist but to create more local tourism activity.

The elimination of six-percent Service Turnover Tax, reduction of the Environment and Climate Adaptation Levy to five-percent and the halving of excise taxes on alcohol is targeted at generating more interest for our locals to help Tourism Industry get back on track.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Saiyed-Khaiyum says these reductions will eventually trickle down to Fijians providing them with affordable rates to vacation in paradise.

“If there is going to be demand for rooms, those rooms will need to be serviced. The restroom needs to be serviced so the hotels will call back the employees and that’s the whole purpose of doing this because we need as many people to be re-employed as quickly as possible to not only give them personal confidence but also give them access to funds.”

Economic expert Dr Rohit Kishore says it is important for the tourism sector to tap into the local market while our borders remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some local people have already started to go despite the prices being high. The hotel owners have brought it down a little bit but now they can do it more comfortably and they will still make a profit and the locals will go.”

The Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association looks forward to cooperating with Government and the national carrier, Fiji Airways, to return tourism to its rightful place as the key driver of economic growth in Fiji.

