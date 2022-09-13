Fiji records significant loss due to natural hazards

Fiji has the highest estimated annual average loss from cascading natural hazards in the region which stands at around $459 million.

This has been revealed in the Asia Pacific Disaster Report 2022 which also highlights that climate change not only reshapes hazard risks but exacerbates interactions between biological and other hazards.

Head of the Pacific sub-regional Office, Gabrielle Emery says the report will be a guiding tool for all Pacific Island countries.

“We have to really understand the escalating risk cap we are working on here in the pacific, we are looking at climate, looking natural hazards, looking health risks, and how to better prepare our systems to make sure that financing that is coming to the region is going to the right places.”

The Report provides member countries and regional organizations with the relevant and latest information on various risks and impacts of climate change and disasters.

Emery adds this will allow countries to make informed decisions, and build resilience going forward.

She says the report is timely as many small island nations in our region are trying to build resilience in the wake of climate change.

The Report is compiled by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.