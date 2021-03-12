Fiji records new border quarantine case

The Ministry of Health has recorded one new border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 55-year-old man who travelled to Fiji from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, arriving in Nadi on flight FJ1920 from Brisbane on March 12th.

He returned a positive test result during routine testing while undergoing 14-day quarantine at a government-supervised border quarantine facility in Nadi.

He has been transferred to the Isolation Unit at the Lautoka Hospital.

The Ministry also in a statement says that since the last update on March 17th there has been one new recovery, leaving this new border quarantine case as the one active case currently admitted at the Lautoka hospital Isolation Unit.

It has now been exactly 1 year since Fiji recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 19th, 2020.

Since our first case was reported, Fiji has now had 67 cases, with 64 recoveries and two deaths.