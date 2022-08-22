Fiji records low adolescent birth rate in the Pacific

Fiji has recorded a relatively low adolescent birth rate compared to other Pacific Island countries over the years.

This is according to the United Nations Population Fund Pacific’s annual flagship publication, the State of World Population (SWOP) Report, 2022.

This brings together the latest evidence on unintended pregnancy and its impacts on societies, countries, and global development.

Article continues after advertisement

Between 2004 and 2020, there were 23 births per 1,000 adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 years in Fiji.

The Solomon Islands recorded the highest number of births per 1,000 girls with 78, followed by Papua New Guinea with 68 birth while New Caledonia had the lowest rate with 15.