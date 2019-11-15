Fiji records its first COVID-19 related death

A 66-year-old man is the first COVID-19 related death in Fiji.

The man died at the Lautoka Hospital yesterday, where he was in isolation.

He was the Fiji’s first border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The man had returned to Fiji from India after receiving surgical treatment for long standing cardiac condition.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says despite the best efforts of our health care professionals the man passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Dr Waqainabete says the Ministry has expressed its condolences directly to the man’s family who they have been in contact with since his diagnosis.

The Minister stressed that it is important to note that the deceased contracted the virus while in India which is in the midst of large scale outbreak of COVID-19.