News

Fiji records another drowning

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 10:58 am

A man from Bua is the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police confirm the man drowned while diving with three others at Navave, Bua last night.

The investigation is underway as police are waiting for the post mortem report of the deceased.

This is the second drowning incident recorded this week.

