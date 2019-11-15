Fiji receives world-class COVID-19 test kits

The local testing for COVID-19 will now be quicker with 360 GeneXpert test cartridges.

The kits were flown in by the Royal Australian Air Force aircraft this afternoon.

Australia and the World Health Organization are working together to ensure Fiji and other Pacific Island neighbours across the region have access to high quality testing equipment to detect and combat COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The GeneXpert system can produce accurate results within 45 minutes, and allows direct detection of the presence of the SARS-CoV−2 virus, which causes COVID−19, in swabs or other samples.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says the GeneXpert cartridges will strengthen Fiji’s capacity to quickly and reliably test for COVID-19.

“Staff from the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services have done phenomenal work over the last couple of months to detect and contain the spread of COVID-19, and Australia will continue to support their efforts by ensuring our Fijian vuvale have access to accurate and high-quality testing equipment.”

This delivery of test kits is one of many expected to arrive in Fiji over coming weeks.

In addition to the 360 test cartridges and 1000 Ceftriaxone antibiotic injections, the aircraft also delivered an additional $402, 000 worth of humanitarian supplies to support Fiji’s response to TC Harold.























