Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|West has no more positive cases|Over 16k vaccinated this week|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 4:12 am

Fiji has received requests from some countries for mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says under this arrangement Fiji will recognize the COVID-19 vaccination program of one country and vice versa.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be helpful in resuming secure and safe travel between countries.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“It’s very important to have integrity within the identification and verification of those people vaccinated. If there is mutual recognition then travel can open up and that’s what we need to do. Once travel opens up we need to ensure that our national carrier is there.”

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says this is what they wanted to hear in this week’s parliament sitting.

“This is what we wanted to hear this week that there is something in the works between Fiji and some countries to mutually recognize the vaccination program and there by leading to travel between the countries. And hopefully this is Australia and New Zealand.”

The Opposition Members have this week questioned why there’s been little debate on the COVID-19 situation.

The Speaker of Parliament clarified that current discussions are based on what the Business Committee had agreed upon and this is from the April sitting.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.