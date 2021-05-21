Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations

Fiji has received requests from some countries for mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says under this arrangement Fiji will recognize the COVID-19 vaccination program of one country and vice versa.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be helpful in resuming secure and safe travel between countries.

“It’s very important to have integrity within the identification and verification of those people vaccinated. If there is mutual recognition then travel can open up and that’s what we need to do. Once travel opens up we need to ensure that our national carrier is there.”

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says this is what they wanted to hear in this week’s parliament sitting.

“This is what we wanted to hear this week that there is something in the works between Fiji and some countries to mutually recognize the vaccination program and there by leading to travel between the countries. And hopefully this is Australia and New Zealand.”

The Opposition Members have this week questioned why there’s been little debate on the COVID-19 situation.

The Speaker of Parliament clarified that current discussions are based on what the Business Committee had agreed upon and this is from the April sitting.