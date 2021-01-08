Home

News

Fiji receives nursery kits

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 8, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: DINFO]

Over 54 nursery kits were handed to the Fijian Government yesterday as part of its COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The assistance from the British Government will assist those impacted by turning to agriculture as an alternative income.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar says the UK Government through its International Program provided a funding of $53,860 for the assistance.

The support was given to the Agriculture Ministry.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the initiative is for those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

He says this will also help boost the agriculture sector.

 

