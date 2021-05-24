Home

News

Fiji receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 9:50 am
[Source: New Zealand High Commission, Suva Facebook page]

The first consignment of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine has arrived in the country on an Air New Zealand flight yesterday.

The Aotearoa government says they are proud to share the vaccines with Fiji to help protect 12-14 year olds against COVID-19.

The vaccines will be rolled out as early as next week.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand continues to work with Fiji as it builds resilience against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health had earlier stated that they are training 200 staff in order to rollout Pfizer vaccines for children.

The Ministry hopes to start the vaccination campaign to support the safe reopening of schools.

