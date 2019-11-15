Fiji receives a further $6.6m from Australian government

The Fijian government today received a top-up of $6.6m from the Australian government.

The fund will be utilized by the Ministry of Women and Children to help support the continuation of the social welfare programs in the next financial year.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $1.4m will go towards the reform of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation in terms of IT upgrade and to ensure better service delivery.