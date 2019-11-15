Fiji reaffirms partnership with UNHCR in addressing disaster displacement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted that we are in for a long struggle with climate-related displacement.

Reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to the work of Platform on Disaster Displacement with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Bainimarama says there’s a need to adopt a global approach to displacement challenges.

In his message to UNHRC at the 71st Session of the Executive Committee Meeting in Geneva, the PM adds COVID-19 has had far-reaching consequences on a global scale – increasing the financial burden of building national resilience for Small Island Developing States.

The session examines the organization’s global emergency response to support refugees, internally displaced persons, host communities, and host governments during this unprecedented crisis.

It also discusses challenges arising from COVID-19, including temporary border closures, and innovative solutions and partnerships among member States.

Bainimarama also spoke on the current regional and national efforts to address the devastating impacts of climate change faced by the region.

Fiji has developed comprehensive national relocation and displacement guidelines to ensure there is consistency, coherence, and justice in serving people who are displaced by natural disasters or need to be relocated due to sea-level rise.

The Head of Government adds Fiji is embracing the use of the latest science and technology while working with multiple UN agencies to forecast the effects of climate change.

He also commended the UNHCR in pressing for a discussion of climate change as a new driving force for internal displacement.

The meeting will conclude on Friday.