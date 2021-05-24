Home

Fiji reaffirms its commitment to the Commonwealth family

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 6, 2021 2:55 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Patricia Scotland [Source: PScotlandCSG/Twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says partnership and active engagement are critical during these challenging and unprecedented times.

During his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Patricia Scotland, Bainimarama says arrangements like the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub are a strong step in the right direction.

He adds that this assists small states in untangling the red tape around climate financing.

Through the Commonwealth Secretariat, Climate Finance advisers have been deployed to 11 countries, providing technical assistance to the climate change institutions.


Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with Patricia Scotland [Source: PScotlandCSG/Twitter]

Bainimarama says the hub has mobilized climate finance worth US$43.8 million in six developing countries.

He has called on the expansion of the scope of such arrangements for the benefit of the wider Commonwealth family, especially the Small Island States.

The Secretary-General commended Prime Minister Bainimarama’s partnership at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting hosted by the United Kingdom.

Patricia Scotland also acknowledged Fiji’s commitment to the Commonwealth Blue Charter and support towards the Secretariat.

She also took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Bainimarama for assuming the role of the Pacific Islands Forum Chair.

