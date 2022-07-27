Fiji ready to welcome leaders to the 51st PIF

[File Photo]

The Capital City is gearing up for the 51st Pacific Islands Forum that will officially begin on Tuesday.

The Forum Meetings in Suva will culminate in the launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent which has been developed over three years and consulted widely across the region.

Foreign ministers and other leaders from across the region have started arriving in the country ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.

A number of meetings have been held at the PIF Secretariat in Suva throughout the week, with geopolitics and climate change topping the agenda.

The Forum which will be chaired by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be an opportunity to strengthen relationships and reset goals and priorities for regionalism and collective action as a Forum Family.

It will also celebrate 50 years of Pacific regionalism, and reflect on and honour what it means to work together towards shared aspirations and objectives in the region.

The meeting will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenese who will be on his first visit to Fiji after taking up office.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden will also be travelling to Fiji tomorrow to attend the four-day forum.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland will also be in attendance as says the visit is an opportunity to build on valuable relationships with member countries and other partners and discuss shared priorities for collaboration.

The Grand Pacific Hotel and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, as well as other key landmarks, will host a range of meetings from the 11th to 14 July.