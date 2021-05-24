Fiji ready to push more commodities to US

The United States and Fiji have agreed to strengthen dialogue with regard to pushing more commodities into the US market.

America is Fiji’s third largest export market, and hopes of improving this area mutual relationship have been solidified through the visit of the US States Secretary.

The US market represents trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the long term.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says they will forge stronger relations with Fiji.

“Forging stronger connections within and beyond the region. The thread that runs through all of our engagements with Fiji is that we’re working together in a spirit of partnership, in a spirit of respect, to tackle shared challenges, to build upon shared opportunities to deliver concrete results. “

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is ready if given the opportunity to increase its exports to the US.

“We’re also keen to open more of the US export market to our farmers. We’d love to export more of our kava –– as well as ginger, taro, turmeric, sugar, Fijian chocolates, cosmetics and other Fijian-grown and Fijian-made products to the US. “

A tentative date has yet to be set officials from both government to sit and hash out the details of expanding trade.