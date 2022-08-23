Fiji ready to assist Nauru Police Force

[Source: Fiji Police]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has assured the Nauru Police Force of Fiji’s continued support.

Qiliho met with Nauru COMPOL, Iven Notte ahead of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Annual Conference at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa in Nadi.

Commissioner Notte thanked Qiliho for Fiji’s support in terms of the secondment of officers to Fiji and police recruit training.

Article continues after advertisement

Notte adds that they are looking at growing their Forensic capabilities with the assistance of Fijian comrades.

While congratulating Commissioner Notte for their first United Nations Peacekeeping mission deployment last month, Qiliho says the Fiji Police would also assist with pre-deployment training if needed.