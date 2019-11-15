Fiji ready for Ocean-Climate Action

Fiji as the lead Pacific Nation is championing climate change initiatives to bring about increased ocean action.

This was highlighted by the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who adds that Fiji aims to steer the heeded momentum to the Pacific Rim countries to help adapt, mitigate and build resilience of our oceans.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this in a virtual event on the Pacific Rim Ocean Climate Action Partnership (PROCAP).

The discussion was focused around how governments, ambition coalitions, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) can elevate ocean-climate solutions.

The Attorney General offered Fiji’s sympathies to California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot for the wildfires that the state is facing and highlighted some of Fiji’s efforts towards ocean climate action in order to shape up a blue-green future.

Sayed-Khaiyum explains that Fiji’s soon-to-be-launched National Ocean Policy aims for the 100 percent sustainable management of our 1.2 million square kilometres of ocean – 30 percent of which will be designated as marine protected areas by 2030.

He adds that Fiji has also committed to planting one million corals by 2021, placed a moratorium on deep sea-bed mining, stepping up fisheries enforcement to stop illegal fishing, restoring and protecting our mangrove forests and seagrass fields, shifting to low-carbon shipping, banned single-use plastic bags and Fiji will soon ban Styrofoam.

The PROCAP was launched at COP 25 and the state of California, Panama, Peru, Mexico and Costa Rica are other nations who have formally signed up on this partnership.