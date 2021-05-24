Fiji re-admitted to international forum

Fiji has been re-admitted to the Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions after a lapse of 15 years.

Director Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination, Ashwin Raj confirms Fiji was accredited on Monday night after months of intense lobbying, submission of documents, and rigorous interview processes.

“It’s been an incredibly taxing journey, but it’s paid off. We are a commission that is recognized in the eyes of the international community. We have a voice of our own, we have a standing internationally and at home. People might agree to disagree with the issues and might disagree with the stance we’ve taken but it does not suffuse the fact that we are a credible, recognized human rights commission.”

Raj says the Commission had to demonstrate its work and achievements as a human rights body as well as engage with international stakeholders to re-establish formal ties.

He says the fact that Fiji has been re-admitted to one of the highest international bodies for human rights issues is testament to the work done locally.

“There are hoards of people who come to us. They have nothing to eat, who have nowhere to go, escaping a situation of violence or discrimination. So for elite lawyers and civil society organizations, it might be a non-issue but for ordinary people, these are serious issues.”

Fiji was removed from the Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions in 2007.