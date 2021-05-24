Fiji ranked one of the least corrupt countries

Fiji has been ranked 45th out of 180 nations in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021.

Integrity Fiji Executive Director, Joseph Veramu says the latest figures released by Transparency International showed that Fiji scored 55 points out of 100, on par with countries such as Georgia, the Dominican Republic and Botswana.

Veramu adds that the scores are from international data sources like the World Bank and will help Integrity Fiji with its baseline research.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the scores show that there needs to be more work done to fight corruption, including working with the government and other partners.

Veramu says while the ranking was a major stride for Fiji, there is always room for improvement.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scored the highest score with 88 out of 100, and Australia ranked 18th with a score of 73 out of 100.

The last time Fiji featured in the Corruption Perceptions Index was in 2005, when Fiji recorded a score of 40 out of 100.

This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reveals that corruption levels are at a worldwide standstill.