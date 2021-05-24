Fiji raises concerns over climate shortfall

Fijian Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is concerning that parties have failed to meet the $100 billion climate finance target by 2020 and it appears they will fail again this year.

Speaking at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Sayed-Khaiyum says what is more concerning is that the countries are now being told to expect similar shortfalls for the next two years.

The annual $100b climate finance was a promise from super nations to the world’s lower-income countries, which was agreed upon in 2009.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the failure of meeting the promise will result in distrust between nations.

“Failure to deliver on this entirely achievable pledge under the Paris Agreement undermines the credibility of every promise made by the wealthy world, including their commitments to reduce carbon emissions.”

Climate financing needs are expected to increase to $5 trillion annually by 2030 and the minister adds the recent Climate Finance Delivery Plan does not offer enough clarity on how climate finance will achieve the 50/50 split in financing for adaptation and mitigation.

Fiji has been at the forefront of the need to pump more cash into adaptation and Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a priority.

“Adaptation is the overriding priority in vulnerable countries. It should not detract from mitigation, we need new and urgently provided sources of adaptation-focused finance.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the plan should be subject to independent monitoring with updates on progress provided annually.

“These funds should not filter through various layers of bureaucratic bloat that ultimately see funds return to the economies of donor countries; they must actually reach the communities where they are urgently needed. And we thank Canada and Germany for increasing transparency by producing this report.”

Fiji says it fully expects the COP 26 presidency to take full responsibility for the US $100 billion Delivery Plan which should form part of a Climate Emergency Pact in the outcome in Glasgow.