Fiji pushes for meaningful commitments

The fear of losing many of our 300 islands is driving the Fijian delegation to push major carbon emitters to make meaningful commitments.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and his team present at COP26 are lobbying for countries to commit to maintaining global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama highlighted that if developments continue at the pace it is currently happening, then the world and its people will be in great danger.

“I spoke during the Leaders’ Summit and told countries that are heavy carbon emitters to reduce carbon emissions at the earliest and maximize programmes that will help address the issue. This and only this will save Fiji and the Pacific.”

Bainimarama says the government will continue to assist Fijians in their fight against climate change.

He adds this includes relocating communities and ensuring Fijians are proactive before natural disasters.