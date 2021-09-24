Home

News

Fiji pursues mutual acceptance of vaccine program

Kirisitiana Uluwai
September 9, 2021

The government is pursuing official recognition of Fiji’s vaccination roll-out, ahead of proposed travel resumption in November.

Securing these agreements with various countries means we will have confirmed markets from where tourists can be allowed in.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will then open up opportunities for other industries.

Article continues after advertisement

“There would be a need for bilateral arrangement in terms of vaccine roll out programs. Once that is recognized you could actually bring in people from those countries and indeed Fijians would love to travel to those destinations whether it be for business or sporting tournaments or activities or participation”

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the tourism industry will face major changes once it opens its doors to the international markets.

Koya adds these changes will also include vaccine passports.

“Testing for visitors, determining which markets to accept on what particular conditions. Setting up vaccine passports and mutual recognition creating stimulus travel authorization portal and determining where tourist go in Fiji”

More than 50 percent of the target population in Fiji is now fully vaccinated.

International borders are expected to open when we reach 80 percent full vaccination.

 

