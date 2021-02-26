Home

Fiji Public Trustee introduces prepaid funeral trust

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
February 27, 2021 5:40 am
Fiji Public Trustee Chief Executive, Antonio Takala.

The Fiji Public Trustee Corporation has introduced a prepaid funeral trust.

The FPTC is also emphasizing the need to have a will whereby assets of people will be distributed according to the wishes of the trustee.

Fiji Public Trustee Chief Executive, Antonio Takala, says it’s important for their trustee to have a will.

“One new service that we provide and want to set aside for funeral expenses. They give general directions who want their funds to be passed and that’s how we set up our prepaid funeral trust.”

Takala says having a will make their work easier and will not cause hassle for those entitled.

FPTCL also introduced its charitable and family trusts as part of its trustee funds.

