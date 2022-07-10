Fiji proposes to host World Hindi Conference

[Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has proposed to India’s Minister for External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that Fiji is willing to host the World Hindi Conference in the first quarter of next year.

The Conference is an international event that brings together several Hindi scholars and writers from different parts of the world who contribute to the language.

Our Prime Minister met Jaishankar along the margins of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Article continues after advertisement

Discussions also focused on Fiji’s sugar industry, which has been significantly assisted by the Indian Government over the years through the deployment of experts under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and the recent funding assistance to procure agriculture equipment.

Bainimarama says India’s friendship with Fiji has been consistent, reliable, and most importantly, respectful of our sovereignty for over 52 years.

While updating the Minister about Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, he thanked India for its great assistance through the provision of vaccines, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies.

The Indian Government earlier announced a grant of over two million for COVID response in the Pacific Island Countries under the India UN Development Partnerships Funds.