Fiji prone to frequent earthquakes says Usamate

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji, like any other country located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, continues to be prone to frequent earthquakes that generate storm surges and tsunamis.

While officiating at the World Tsunami Day on Friday, Mineral Resources Minister Jone Usamate says the Ministry in the past decades experienced challenges with its manual seismological equipment to measure the magnitude of earthquakes and disseminate the necessary updates to Fijians.

However, he says this issue is all history as the ministry has upgraded its equipment in recent years.

The Mineral Resources Department continues to upgrade its equipment for officers to track the epicenter of an earthquake and measure its magnitude to ensure accurate information is issued as it happens.

Usamate says Fijians need to be wary of this natural hazard as it can happen at any time in any part of the country.

“We have now six stations all around Fiji that detect earthquakes and those stations have just recently been upgraded. We are part of Ausnet – Pacific network for similar stations working with tsunami Pacific warning center.”

He says the Ministry continues to beef up its awareness targeting vulnerable communities with more focus on gender equality and social inclusion.

Usamate says a tsunami response information pack has also been incorporated into various classrooms.